Number Of Lawsuits Filed Against Deshaun Watson Continues To Grow

The number of lawsuits being filed against Houston Texans QB Deshaun Watson doesn’t appear to be shrinking in the immediate future. Quite the opposite, as plaintiff lawyer Tony Buzbee plans.

According to Sarah Barshop of ESPN, four more lawsuits against Deshaun Watson have been filed as of this morning. Barshop noted that the additional lawsuits brings the total number currently pending against him to 11.

Among the new lawsuits against Watson is one that alleges to have occurred in March of 2021. The three others all allegedly occurred between June 2020 and January 2021.

Buzbee has also pledged to submit the evidence to the Houston Police Department in an effort to pursue criminal charges. Over the weekend Buzbee announced his intentions to get a grand jury to hear the evidence.

This has been updated with the news of the 11th lawsuit filed against Watson. https://t.co/9aubIqKuBB — Sarah Barshop (@sarahbarshop) March 22, 2021

Since the first lawsuits were announced, Deshaun Watson has maintained his innocence through every medium he has available.

“I have never treated any woman with anything other than the utmost respect,” Watson said in a statement last week. He also said that he rejected an offer for a six-figure settlement and intends to clear his name. The Texans QB has reportedly not seen the first lawsuit filed against him.

Watson’s attorney has called the lawsuits “meritless.”

As for Watson’s status with the NFL, the league and the Texans will reportedly review the matter for any potential violations of the personal conduct policy.