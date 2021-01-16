Odds Released For Where Deshaun Watson Will Play In 2021

The Houston Texans hit the lottery when former Clemson star quarterback Deshaun Watson fell to them during the draft.

However, it appears the team doesn’t value him like it should. Last week, ESPN’s Chris Mortensen reported Houston told Watson he would be involved in the team’s offseason moves – including the general manager search.

The team went on to hire former Patriots assistant Nick Caserio – apparently without telling Watson. That decision furthered Watson’s displeasure with the franchise.

So much so that a new report suggested the star quarterback no longer wants to be part of the franchise. According to a report from Greg Bishop and Jenny Ventras of SI.com, Watson “wants out.”

Of course, there will be teams lining up to trade for Watson if the Texans make him available. Odds have already been released for where the star quarterback will play next season.

The Texans obviously remain the favorite to retain Watson.

However, the Miami Dolphins, San Francisco 49ers and New York Jets could all provide lucrative trade packages for the star quarterback.

Miami owns two first-round picks and could add in former No. 5 overall pick Tua Tagovailoa in a potential trade. New York also owns two first-round picks, including the No. 2 overall pick in the 2021 draft.

There are plenty of teams that can offer blockbuster deals to the Texans. However, Houston has to be willing to move on from Watson.