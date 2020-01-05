Video: Official Gets Destroyed During Texans-Bills Game

The officiating crew in the Bills-Texans game has stolen the show, which isn’t exactly a good thing for the NFL.

Earlier in the third quarter, the officials nearly made a mistake that would’ve put Houston in a 20-0 hole. Fortunately for the Texans, cooler heads prevailed and the refs made the right decision.

Fast forward a few minutes later, and an official took a brutal shot from Bills safety Siran Neal.

Neal was fielding a punt for Buffalo when he accidentally ran into the official in the end zone. Unfortunately for the ref that was in the line of fire, he never saw Neal coming and suffered because of it.

Check it out:

Ref can take a bump 👀 pic.twitter.com/v3LIvVBsBQ — NFL UK (@NFLUK) January 4, 2020

He’ll probably feel that in the morning.

The Bills are clinging on to a one-possession lead in the fourth quarter.

You can watch the rest of the game on ESPN.