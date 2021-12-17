It was reported at the trade deadline that Deshaun Watson could have ended up on the Miami Dolphins if he settled of all his pending civil lawsuits. Now, the latest report states that one NFL team would’ve made a serious run at him regardless of his situation.

According to Mike Florio of ProFootballTalk, the Carolina Panthers would have traded for Watson without a civil settlement. However, the Pro Bowl quarterback didn’t want to waive his no-trade clause for them.

The report from ProFootballTalk also states that 18 of the 22 plaintiffs suing Watson for sexual misconduct were ready to settle with him in late October.

This isn’t the first time that Watson has been linked to the Panthers.

In October, CBS Sports insider Jason La Canfora said the Panthers are “still eyeing” Watson on the trade market.

“League sources said the Panthers are willing to part with three high picks and All Pro running back Christian McCaffrey in a package for Watson; the Texans are very high on several of the Panthers’ young defensive standouts (still on their rookie contracts and younger and cheaper than McCaffrey), and the sides have yet to reach a compromise,” La Canfora said.

Eventually, the Texans will have to make a decision on Watson. They can either try to miraculously fix their relationship with him, or they could find a trade that works out for all parties.