The Patriots, Texans Have Reportedly Agreed To A Trade

A closeup of New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick during a game.CHICAGO, IL - OCTOBER 21: Head coach Bill Belichick of the New England Patriots walks off of the field after defeating the Chicago Bears 38-31 at Soldier Field on October 21, 2018 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

The Houston Texans continue to make moves on Sunday, though star quarterback Deshaun Watson remains on the team.

Houston has reportedly agreed to a second trade on Sunday, a couple of hours after the Texans and Dolphins swapped linebackers.

NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport reports that the Texans and the Patriots have agreed to a trade. Bill Belichick is making a move with former Patriots executive Nick Caserio, who’s now in Houston.

The Patriots are trading OT Marcus Cannon to the Texans, sources say, in a deal that includes swapping picks. Cannon does return after a year away, but not in New England – and Bill Belichick and Nick Caserio do a trade,” Rapoport reports.

Earlier on Sunday, the Texans and the Dolphins agreed to a trade involving two linebackers. Texans linebacker Benardrick McKinney is heading to Miami and Dolphins linebacker Shaq Lawson is on his way to Houston.

It’s been a very eventful offseason for the Texans, though all eyes remain in Houston thanks to the Watson speculation.

Watson has been linked to a couple of NFC teams so far on Sunday, but a trade doesn’t seem imminent.


About Andrew Holleran

Andrew Holleran is the managing editor at The Spun.