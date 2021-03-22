Paul Finebaum Shares His Reaction To The Deshaun Watson News

Deshaun Watson‘s name has been in a lot of headlines this offseason, lately for all of the wrong reasons.

The Houston Texans star quarterback, who has reportedly demanded a trade, has been accused of sexual misconduct by several women. Watson denies the accusations, though a Texas lawyer is piling together a case against the superstar QB.

Watson’s lawyer released a statement over the weekend.

“I’m extremely proud to represent Deshaun Watson and wholly stand behind him against what we believe are meritless allegations,” Watson’s lawyer, Rusty Hardin, said. “However, we will wait to comment in detail until we’ve completed our review of the numerous, evolving allegations from Mr. Buzbee. We will responded next week and ask you to keep an open mind until we do so.”

Paul Finebaum, who covered Watson in college, shared his reaction to the situation on Monday morning.

“It’s real negative. We all know the arguments on both sides,” Finebaum said Monday during an appearance on WJOX-FM’s The Roundtable, per 247Sports. “This does seem to be organized and being run in a legal battle. But can you get to the truth in something like this is really the issue. In the buttoned-down world of the NFL, if you’re one of those suitors out there and there were plenty who wanted him, you have to be very careful.

“I’m trying not to use legalese descriptions here, but he has got a real PR nightmare regardless of where the reality is. I want to say, you have to respect both sides of the coin here, but on the other hand, let’s say you’re the Carolina Panthers or another club in desperate need of a quarterback. Do you really want to face the music on this right now?”

Six NFL teams reportedly remain interested in trading for Watson despite his legal situation. However, this will probably need to play out before anything is resolved from a football standpoint.