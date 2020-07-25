Photo: J.J. Watt Appears To Be Ready For 2020 Season

The 2020 NFL season sits just over a month away, but some of the game’s biggest stars are already getting to work.

On Saturday morning, Houston Texans star J.J. Watt became the latest player to get his season going. The star defensive end posted a photo of himself outside of the Texans’ stadium.

It looks like he’s ready to get the ball rolling. He’s been working hard this offseason, showing off his ripped physique in a picture he posted to social media last week.

Earlier this week, the NFL and NFLPA reached an agreement on training camps for the 2020 season. Players from around the league have begun reporting to camp, like Watt did this weekend.

Check it out.

The Texans defensive end has battled injuries in three of the past four seasons. However, it looks like he’s back at full strength heading into the 2020 season.

Watt is a five-time Pro Bowler and First-Team All-Pro. He’s also a three-time NFL Defensive Players of the Year and a two-time leader in the league in sacks.

In 112 games, he has 96.0 sacks, 158 tackles for loss and 265 quarterback hits.

Houston opens the 2020 season with a daunting stretch. The Texans square off against the reigning champion Kansas City Chiefs to kick off the year.

They then have to face the Baltimore Ravens, Pittsburgh Steelers and Minnesota Vikings before a brief reprieve against the Jacksonville Jaguars.