Photo: NFL WR Kenny Stills Shows Off His New Tattoo

Kenny Stills has been vocal over the last few years about his fight for racial justice and equality. Now, he wears his feelings on his body.

This afternoon, Stills showed off a new tattoo on his right leg. At the top of it is a man holding a sign that says “Black Livers Matter.” Below it are several images dedicated to the fight for racial justice and civil rights throughout the history of the United States.

Finally, at the bottom of the piece, which extends from Stills’ hip to below his knee, are the words “Say Their Names” and the image of someone holding up a sign saying “Stop Killing Us.”

The artwork is incredibly intricate. You can see the full image below.

Several prominent NFL players, such as Odell Beckham Jr., James Conner and Brad Wing commented on Sills’ picture. Former Oklahoma standouts Brendan Radley-Hiles and Ryan Broyles did as well, among countless others.

Stills has been consistently protesting during the national anthem over the last few seasons. Additionally, Stills has been a committed activist off the field, working with youths, police and various communities.

The 2020 season will be Stills’ eighth in the NFL. He spent last season with the Houston Texans after four years suiting up for the Miami Dolphins.

Stills began his NFL career in New Orleans, playing for the Saints in 2013 and 2014.