Photo Of Ripped J.J. Watt Is Going Viral

Being under a nationwide lockdown has made staying in shape a bit of a challenge for some people who can’t go to gyms anymore. But Texans all-world defensive end J.J. Watt has had no problem staying ripped under lockdown.

Taking to Twitter on Thursday, Watt posted a picture of himself at the gym with no shirt on. As you can see in the image, Watt is looking absolutely ripped.

With a body like that, it’s no wonder that Watt has been one of the most dominant pass rushers in the NFL for most of his career. In 112 games, he has 96.0 sacks, 158 tackles for loss and 265 quarterback hits.

Watt is a five-time Pro Bowler and First-Team All-Pro. He’s also a three-time NFL Defensive Players of the Year and a two-time leader in the league in sacks.

Watt isn’t the only one who’s undergone a body transformation during quarantine though. New Orleans Pelicans superstar Zion Williamson has been shredding fat and putting on muscle too.

Zion Williamson has lost 25 pounds of fat and added 10 pounds of muscle during quarantine 😳 pic.twitter.com/R8hvIaaB3x — Top Ball Coverage (@TopBallCoverage) July 2, 2020

But it’s hard to imagine that every NFL and NBA player has been as diligent in their personal workouts. With both leagues set to return later this month, we’ll get a look at which players stayed off the doughnuts, and which ones couldn’t resist the temptation.

Which other NFL and NBA players are going to look totally different when play resumes later this month?