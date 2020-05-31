Photo: Star NFL WR Wearing A Colin Kaepernick Jersey

The current state of the country has caused many to look back at former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick.

As violent protests, riots and looting takes place across the United States, many are pointing to the peaceful national anthem protests by Kaepernick, who took a knee during The Star Spangled Banner to protest police brutality and racial inequalities.

Kaepernick has been out of the NFL since 2016, when he was released by the San Francisco 49ers. He’s yet to sign with another franchise.

The former 49ers quarterback has his fair share of supporters, though, especially among the players. One standout NFL wide receiver was seen wearing a Kaepernick jersey earlier this week.

Arizona Cardinals wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins posted a photo of himself in Kaepernick’s black jersey. The jersey reads #IMWITHKAP.

Kaepernick has tried on multiple occasions to get back into the NFL, but he’s been unsuccessful. A former NFL executive admitted that franchises just aren’t willing to take the potential PR hit among their fan bases.

“That was a business risk no team was willing to take, whether the owner was a Trump supporter or a bleeding-heart liberal (yes, those do exist). As bad of an image problem it presented for the league and the game, no owner was willing to put the business at risk over this issue,” former NFL vice president of communications Joe Lockhart told CNN.