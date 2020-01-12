The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Photo: Texans Fan’s Awesome Sign About JJ Watt’s Fiancee, Kealia Ohai

jj watt and his fiancee at a houston rockets gameHOUSTON, TX - APRIL 16: J.J. Watt of the Houston Texans and girlfriend Kealia Ohai of the Houston Dash court side during Game One of the first round of the Western Conference 2017 NBA Playoffs at Toyota Center on April 16, 2017 in Houston, Texas. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Bob Levey/Getty Images)

Houston Texans star JJ Watt is looking to reach the AFC Championship for the first time ever today. He and his teammates are in Kansas City taking on the Chiefs.

Last week, Watt made a noticeable impact in Houston’s Wild Card win over Buffalo, but he also made headlines off the field. The latter came when he stuck up for his fiancee, National Women’s Soccer League player Kealia Ohai.

Ohai was traded from the Houston Dash to the Chicago Red Stars last week, and when a tweet from a local Houston TV station referred to her simply as “J.J. Watt’s fiancee”, Watt took the station to task.

Watt was widely lauded for his response. Today, a Texans fan who made the trip to Arrowhead Stadium used the situation as inspiration for a creative sign.

“I’m here 2 see Kealia Ohai’s fiance,” it reads.

That’s well-done by that fan. We’ll overlook the crudely drawn soccer ball because his face paint is on point.

Houston and Kansas City have kicked off in the AFC Divisional Round and can be seen on CBS.


Reader Interactions

About Matt Hladik

Matt is an Editor at The Spun Media.