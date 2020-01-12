Photo: Texans Fan’s Awesome Sign About JJ Watt’s Fiancee, Kealia Ohai

Houston Texans star JJ Watt is looking to reach the AFC Championship for the first time ever today. He and his teammates are in Kansas City taking on the Chiefs.

Last week, Watt made a noticeable impact in Houston’s Wild Card win over Buffalo, but he also made headlines off the field. The latter came when he stuck up for his fiancee, National Women’s Soccer League player Kealia Ohai.

Ohai was traded from the Houston Dash to the Chicago Red Stars last week, and when a tweet from a local Houston TV station referred to her simply as “J.J. Watt’s fiancee”, Watt took the station to task.

This headline is trash.

Kealia Ohai (which is her name by the way, since you didn’t even bother to mention it) is incredible entirely on her own merit and deserves to be treated as such.

Be better than this. https://t.co/82GMrYOv9U — JJ Watt (@JJWatt) January 7, 2020

Watt was widely lauded for his response. Today, a Texans fan who made the trip to Arrowhead Stadium used the situation as inspiration for a creative sign.

“I’m here 2 see Kealia Ohai’s fiance,” it reads.

That’s well-done by that fan. We’ll overlook the crudely drawn soccer ball because his face paint is on point.

Houston and Kansas City have kicked off in the AFC Divisional Round and can be seen on CBS.