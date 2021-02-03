Raiders Writer Floats Blockbuster Trade For Deshaun Watson

On Tuesday night, the Deshaun Watson trade rumors kept on chugging with another blockbuster trade thrown out for the sports world to talk about.

This time, it would be a three-team trade with two starting quarterbacks changing locations. Las Vegas Raiders writer Vincent Bonsignore reported that “several NFL insiders” expect the Raiders to field calls regarding a potential trade of quarterback Derek Carr.

As the Raiders field calls for Carr, that could turn into a potential three-team trade. Bonsignore suggested Carr might not want to play for Houston – after his brother David had rough time with the Texans.

The trade all hinges on the possibility that Las Vegas receives a hefty sum for Carr. The report suggested “insiders” believe the Raiders could fetch two first-round picks in exchange for Carr.

From the report:

For that to happen, the Raiders would have to receive two first-round picks for Carr, which they would then package with their own first-rounders in 2021 and 2022 to present a compelling offer of four first-round picks to the Texans for Watson, who has reportedly asked be traded.

The Los Angeles Rams recently shelled out two first-round picks, a third round pick and Jared Goff for quarterback Matthew Stafford.

While Carr is a solid NFL starter, it would be surprising to see the Raiders receive two first-round picks for him.

Could Las Vegas pull off a trade for Watson?