Referees Appeared To Miss A Critical Delay Of Game On Texans’ Winning Drive

The Houston Texans just walked off with a 22-19 overtime win over the Buffalo Bills in the first game of the NFL Wild Card Weekend. Houston rallied from a 16-0 third quarter deficit to get the W.

If you missed the pure insanity at the end of regulation, catch up on it here. As for the extra period, the Texans finally broke through after the two teams exchanged several punts.

Deshaun Watson’s heroic effort to somehow avoid a sack when sandwiched by two players and then deliver a pass to running back Taiwan Jones resulted in the big play that got the Texans in field goal range. Kai Fairbairn’s 28-yard field goal won the game.

Seriously, how did Watson get out of this?

Never count Deshaun Watson out. pic.twitter.com/MGY5MOKE8j — Field Yates (@FieldYates) January 5, 2020

As spectacular as that play was, if the refs didn’t miss an apparent delay of game on 3rd-and-18 earlier in the drive, Watson wouldn’t have had a chance to pull a rabbit out of his hat.

By all indications, the play clock hit zero on the aforementioned critical third down, but the play was not blown dead. Instead, Watson dumped it down to running back Duke Johnson, who carried the rock for the rest of the needed 18 yards.

Wasn't that delay of game? Geez… — 5. Buffalo Rumblings (@BuffRumblings) January 5, 2020

Why isn’t anyone, including Bills coaches losing their minds over that being a delay of game — Mike Ryan Ruiz (@MichaelRyanRuiz) January 5, 2020

Unless that ESPN graphic wasn't synced up right, everyone missed a Houston delay of game on that last third down play. — Dennis Dodd (@dennisdoddcbs) January 5, 2020

Refs missed a delay of game on that play. pic.twitter.com/5E4ED2hDXG — Jimmy Traina (@JimmyTraina) January 5, 2020

The officials missed the delay of game there… #Bills — Brayton J. Wilson (@BJWilsonWGR) January 5, 2020

We had numerous instances of questionable officiating in today’s game. This was one of the most glaring.

It will be interesting to see what the word is from the officiating crew post-game. Stay tuned.