Referees Appeared To Miss A Critical Delay Of Game On Texans’ Winning Drive

Houston Texans coach Bill O'Brien talking to a referee.NASHVILLE, TN - SEPTEMBER 16: Head coach Bill O'Brien of the Houston Texans speaks to an official during the second half of a game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium on September 16, 2018 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Frederick Breedon/Getty Images)

The Houston Texans just walked off with a 22-19 overtime win over the Buffalo Bills in the first game of the NFL Wild Card Weekend. Houston rallied from a 16-0 third quarter deficit to get the W.

If you missed the pure insanity at the end of regulation, catch up on it here. As for the extra period, the Texans finally broke through after the two teams exchanged several punts.

Deshaun Watson’s heroic effort to somehow avoid a sack when sandwiched by two players and then deliver a pass to running back Taiwan Jones resulted in the big play that got the Texans in field goal range. Kai Fairbairn’s 28-yard field goal won the game.

Seriously, how did Watson get out of this?

As spectacular as that play was, if the refs didn’t miss an apparent delay of game on 3rd-and-18 earlier in the drive, Watson wouldn’t have had a chance to pull a rabbit out of his hat.

By all indications, the play clock hit zero on the aforementioned critical third down, but the play was not blown dead. Instead, Watson dumped it down to running back Duke Johnson, who carried the rock for the rest of the needed 18 yards.

We had numerous instances of questionable officiating in today’s game. This was one of the most glaring.

It will be interesting to see what the word is from the officiating crew post-game. Stay tuned.


