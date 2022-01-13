Report: 1 Big Reason Why David Culley Was Fired

The Houston Texans were reportedly willing to give head coach David Culley another season – on one condition.
The Texans wanted Culley to hire a new offensive staff. That’s a reasonable request for a Houston offense that finished last in the NFL. Culley wasn’t willing to go that direction.
The 66-year-old coach wanted to keep his offensive coordinator, Tim Kelly. Kelly appeared to work a few miracles with Davis Mills as his quarterback, but Houston’s front office didn’t like where the team’s offensive stats placed by the end of the season.
Had Culley fired Kelly himself and hired a new offensive coordinator, it sounds like he would’ve been able to keep his gig.
"Among the reasons #Texans coach David Culley was fired: He would not make changes to his offensive staff, source said. Houston had the No. 32 ranked offense, Culley wanted to stay the course. Now, OC Tim Kelly was fired and other changes coming, as well."
Among the reasons #Texans coach David Culley was fired: He would not make changes to his offensive staff, source said. Houston had the No. 32 ranked offense, Culley wanted to stay the course. Now, OC Tim Kelly was fired and other changes coming, as well. https://t.co/hqn5IQeSP3
The Texans now join the growing list of head coaching vacancies within the NFL. They have some competition on their hands.
The best-case scenario for Houston is to hire Brian Flores and then retain Deshaun Watson and convince him to play. That’s a stretch, but isn’t impossible.
Culley, meanwhile, should land back on his feet ahead of the 2022 season.