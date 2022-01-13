Report: 1 Big Reason Why David Culley Was Fired

The Houston Texans were reportedly willing to give head coach David Culley another season – on one condition.

The Texans wanted Culley to hire a new offensive staff. That’s a reasonable request for a Houston offense that finished last in the NFL. Culley wasn’t willing to go that direction.

The 66-year-old coach wanted to keep his offensive coordinator, Tim Kelly. Kelly appeared to work a few miracles with Davis Mills as his quarterback, but Houston’s front office didn’t like where the team’s offensive stats placed by the end of the season.

Had Culley fired Kelly himself and hired a new offensive coordinator, it sounds like he would’ve been able to keep his gig.

