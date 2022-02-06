Report: 1 Coach Eliminated From The Texans’ Search

The Houston Texans are still without a head coach, though the latest reports indicate they might be closing in on naming one.

Earlier today, NFL insider Josina Anderson said the Texans were down to two finalists, meaning they had eliminated one of their head coaching candidates.

Now, Anderson is saying it was Philadelphia Eagles defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon who has been cut.

If this is true, it means Houston is down to former quarterback Josh McCown, who only retired from football after the 2020 season, and former Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores.

Multiple league sources have either been told or seen notification —and shared with me—Eagles DC Jonathan Gannon was informed, as of yesterday, he would not be receiving the head coach job for the #Texans, at said time. The process is ongoing. — IG: JosinaAnderson (@JosinaAnderson) February 6, 2022

Flores has the obvious edge from an experience and qualification standpoint, and he’s also worked with Houston GM Nick Caserio in New England. However, his ongoing class action lawsuit against the NFL could affect the Texans’ decision making.

Additionally, the Texans are said to be incredibly high on McCown, and he seems like the favorite. Hiring him would be beyond outside the box, but this is the Texans we’re talking about after all.