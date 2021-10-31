Report: 1 Deshaun Watson Trade Came ‘So Close’ To Happening

As of this afternoon, Deshaun Watson remains a member of the Houston Texans. Houston still could trade him before Tuesday’s deadline, though that possibility is seeming less likely by the day.

The Miami Dolphins were the team most closely linked to Watson, even if Dolphins head coach Brian Flores publicly expressed support for quarterback Tua Tagovailoa. In fact, FOX’s Jay Glazer reported today that Miami and Houston were “so close” to making a deal last week.

Of course, the reason why a potential trade fell through is because of Watson’s ongoing legal issues, which the Dolphins want to see resolved before they acquire him.

Good luck with that.

Fox's Jay Glazer just said Dolphins and Texans Watson negotiations are ongoing and they were "so close to deal" a few days ago but Dolphins want him to settle legal issues (he can settle civil suits but obviously can't control whether criminal charges are filed) — Barry Jackson (@flasportsbuzz) October 31, 2021

Watson is facing lawsuits from over 20 women alleging various incidents of sexual assault and/or sexual misconduct. Thus far, no criminal charges have been filed, but none of those cases are settled either.

The Dolphins and Texans have until 4 p.m. ET Tuesday to consummate a deal. In the meantime, both teams lost today to fall to 1-7 on the season.