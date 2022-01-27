Report: 1 More Candidate Added To The Texans’ List

It had already been reported that the Houston Texans interviewed several people for their head coaching position. Now, another candidate has surfaced.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Texans interviewed Los Angeles Rams offensive coordinator Kevin O’Connell at some point “within the last week.” McConnell was also a finalist for the Denver Broncos’ head coaching job, which went to Nathaniel Hackett.

The 36-year-old O’Connell has been the Rams’ OC for the past two seasons under Sean McVay. Currently, he’s preparing to lead the team into the NFC Championship Game on Sunday.

A former NFL quarterback with five different franchises, O’Connell got his coaching start with the Cleveland Browns in 2015.

It had been previously reported last week that the Texans had put in a request with the Rams to speak with him.

The Texans are looking for a replacement for David Culley, who was let go earlier this month after one season.

Among the other names who have interviewed for the job are former Houston quarterback Josh McCown, Los Angeles Chargers offensive coordinator Joe Lombardi, Eagles defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon and former Dolphins head coach Brian Flores.