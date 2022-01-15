With the offseason in full swing for the Houston Texans, the rumors surrounding Deshaun Watson’s future with the franchise are starting to heat up.

On Saturday, ESPN insider Adam Schefter had an update on Watson’s situation. He’s reporting that at least one team is most likely out of the trade sweepstakes due to a certain move.

Per Schefter’s latest report, the Miami Dolphins’ chances of acquiring Watson are “greatly diminished” because they fired Brian Flores.

Flores reportedly wanted to explore a Watson trade. Dolphins owner Steven Ross, however, still has faith in Tua Tagovailoa.

“With Brian Flores out in Miami, the chances of the Dolphins pursuing or acquiring Texans’ QB Deshaun Watson are greatly diminished, if not gone, per sources. Flores had an interest in exploring a Watson deal, but others in organization, including owner Steven Ross, did not,” Schefter said.

It’s worth noting that Mike Florio of ProFootballTalk refuted this report from Schefter.

“Miami feeding the media alternative facts,” Florio tweeted. “Ross wanted Deshaun.”

The Dolphins were considered the front-runners for Watson for the majority of the 2021 regular season.

Watson’s future in the NFL remains up in the air because he’s facing 22 lawsuits alleging sexual assault and inappropriate behavior.

The Texans will have an important decision to make on Watson at some point in the next few months.