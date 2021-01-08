The Spun

Report: Deshaun Watson ‘Advocated’ For Texans To Interview 1 Coaching Candidate

Houston Texans QB Deshaun Watson walking off the field.PHILADELPHIA, PA - DECEMBER 23: Deshaun Watson #4 of the Houston Texans walks off the field after the game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field on December 23, 2018 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The Eagles defeated the Texans 32-30. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson is not happy with the franchise right now, and we’re beginning to find out more about why.

Multiple outlets have now reported that Watson was angry that the Texans did not involve him more in the hiring of general manager Nick Caserio. Watson wanted to have a role in the hiring process, but apparently team brass did not let him, nor did they tell him they were hiring Caserio.

Now, Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer has reported that Watson advocated for Houston to speak with Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy about the team’s head coaching vacancy–and Texans management did not listen.

As of Thursday, the Texans are the only team looking for a head coach that did not request to interview Bieniemy.

Because of Watson’s current issues with the Texans, there have been rampant trade rumors regarding the young quarterback.

It would behoove the Houston brass to do whatever it takes to smooth things over with Watson. If they don’t, they’ll be setting the franchise back a while.


About Matt Hladik

Matt is an Editor at The Spun Media.