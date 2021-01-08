Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson is not happy with the franchise right now, and we’re beginning to find out more about why.

Multiple outlets have now reported that Watson was angry that the Texans did not involve him more in the hiring of general manager Nick Caserio. Watson wanted to have a role in the hiring process, but apparently team brass did not let him, nor did they tell him they were hiring Caserio.

Now, Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer has reported that Watson advocated for Houston to speak with Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy about the team’s head coaching vacancy–and Texans management did not listen.

As of Thursday, the Texans are the only team looking for a head coach that did not request to interview Bieniemy.

Watson advocated for Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy—Pat Mahomes put in a strong word for EB with Watson—and the Texans didn’t even put in for an interview with Bieniemy. Easy to see where he’d feel like they were just placating him by telling him he’d be involved. https://t.co/F3cTcyJkFU — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) January 8, 2021

Because of Watson’s current issues with the Texans, there have been rampant trade rumors regarding the young quarterback.

It would behoove the Houston brass to do whatever it takes to smooth things over with Watson. If they don’t, they’ll be setting the franchise back a while.