Report: What Deshaun Watson Told Texans At Last Meeting

Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson in the first half against Kansas City.KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI - JANUARY 12: Deshaun Watson #4 of the Houston Texans warms up prior to the AFC Divisional playoff game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium on January 12, 2020 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

The Houston Texans and Deshaun Watson remain engaged in a lengthy stare down, and neither side appears close to blinking.

Publicly and privately, the Texans are insisting they won’t trade Watson, despite the franchise quarterback’s clear desire to play elsewhere. For his part, Watson is not backing down.

According to ESPN’s Dan Graziano, the 25-year-old signal caller met with new Texans head coach David Culley last Friday.

We’re not sure what all was discussed, but Graziano reports that Watson told Culley he has “no intention” of suiting up for the Texans ever again.

As we said, the Texans have been playing hardball this whole time. Even Culley himself, who was only recently hired, was insistent that Watson would be his quarterback.

With the NFL draft nine weeks away, it has become increasingly clear that there will be no reconciliation between player and organization. The relationship between Watson and the Texans is beyond repair.

The sooner Houston realizes that and works on getting whatever it can for its unhappy QB, the better it will be for the franchise.


