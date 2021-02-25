Report: What Deshaun Watson Told Texans At Last Meeting

The Houston Texans and Deshaun Watson remain engaged in a lengthy stare down, and neither side appears close to blinking.

Publicly and privately, the Texans are insisting they won’t trade Watson, despite the franchise quarterback’s clear desire to play elsewhere. For his part, Watson is not backing down.

According to ESPN’s Dan Graziano, the 25-year-old signal caller met with new Texans head coach David Culley last Friday.

We’re not sure what all was discussed, but Graziano reports that Watson told Culley he has “no intention” of suiting up for the Texans ever again.

Per sources, Texans QB Deshaun Watson met with new Texans head coach David Culley last Friday. In that meeting Watson reiterated that he wants to be traded and told Culley he has no intention of playing for the Texans again. No change from Watson's end. He remains dug in. — Dan Graziano (@DanGrazianoESPN) February 25, 2021

As we said, the Texans have been playing hardball this whole time. Even Culley himself, who was only recently hired, was insistent that Watson would be his quarterback.

With the NFL draft nine weeks away, it has become increasingly clear that there will be no reconciliation between player and organization. The relationship between Watson and the Texans is beyond repair.

The sooner Houston realizes that and works on getting whatever it can for its unhappy QB, the better it will be for the franchise.