Report: 1 Deshaun Watson Trade Was Close To Happening

All of the recent Deshaun Watson trade rumors were much ado about nothing. The quarterback will not be moved by today’s trade deadline.

According to a report from ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Miami Dolphins removed themselves from trade talks for Watson. It had been widely discussed that the Dolphins were the Houston Texans’ most likely partner in a potential deal.

Instead, negotiations fell through. Per Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk, the two sides were close on a trade last week, but the Texans balked when they learned Watson was trying to settle all 22 of his open lawsuits for sexual misconduct at the behest of the Dolphins.

Florio says that once Houston found that out, they raised their asking price, which led to talks breaking down.

As reported on FNIA, Texans and Dolphins were closing in on a deal last week. Texans caught wind that Watson was trying to finalize a settlement of the 22 civil lawsuits, at Miami’s insistence. Texans then drove up the asking price. Talks cratered and never recovered. — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) November 2, 2021

If this is true, we’re not quite sure what Houston is thinking. They are better off just taking what they can get for Watson at this point rather than dealing with this situation during the offseason.

As for Miami, if they were willing to ask Watson to settle all of his ongoing lawsuits, given the nature of the claims, that speaks to how desperate the team is right now. After winning in Week 1, the Dolphins have dropped seven straight.