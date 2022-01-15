The Deshaun Watson saga has taken an interesting turn. According to NFL insider Jordan Schultz, the Pro Bowl quarterback has expressed a “strong desire” to play for the New York Giants.

Watson reportedly likes the idea of being coached by Brian Flores in New York. Flores hasn’t been offered the Giants’ job at this time, but he’s a candidate for it.

“Sources say Deshaun Watson has expressed a strong desire internally to play for the Giants — ideally with Brian Flores coaching — where he could also reestablish his brand in the league’s top market,” Schultz reported on Twitter.

Schultz added that Watson has been in constant communication with Flores to see if they can land on the same team for the 2022 season.

“Deshaun Watson and Brian Flores have been in constant communication trying to navigate a scenario where they go to the same team, per sources. Watson ‘trusts and likes’ Flores and has been adamant internally that he’d like to play for him next season.”

The Giants have the draft capital to acquire Watson. After all, they own a pair of first-round picks this year.

Last season, Watson had 4,823 passing yards, 33 touchdowns and seven interceptions. He would immediately elevate the Giants’ offense if he gets traded to New York.

Of course, Watson’s future is unclear due to his legal situation. The former first-round pick is facing 22 lawsuits alleging sexual assault and inappropriate behavior.