Report: Deshaun Watson ‘Intrigued’ By Potential NFC Trade Destination

More than one month into the NFL offseason, and the No. 1 topic of discussion remains the future of Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson.

The standoff between Watson and the Texans remains ongoing, as the team hasn’t really shown any signs it is willing to trade the franchise signal caller. Nevertheless, multiple teams are showing interest in acquiring the 25-year-old star.

One team that has been linked to Watson quite a bit this offseason is the Carolina Panthers. The Panthers signed Teddy Bridgewater to a multi-year deal last year, but aren’t wholly committed to him being their quarterback of the future, particularly if they can replace him with Watson.

On SportsCenter this morning, ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reported that the Panthers are very interested in Watson, and that interest might be mutual.

“The Carolina Panthers, they are inclined to big-game hunt for Deshaun Watson if he’s available,” Fowler said, via 247Sports. “Nothing yet, but I’m told Watson would at least be intrigued by the option of Carolina. A good, nice, young team, aggressive owner, close to his hometown of Gainesville, Georgia. They’ll certainly look at that. But they have Teddy Bridgewater as their fallback.

Last week, Bleacher Report’s Alex Kay predicted that Watson would wind up in Carolina for the 2021 season.

“The Panthers are one of the more intriguing spots for Watson to land, as the club can offer up a strong package that includes star running back Christian McCaffrey, a capable stopgap quarterback in Teddy Bridgewater, young standouts who are still on their rookie deals and a plethora of picks highlighted by the No. 8 overall selection in the upcoming draft,” Kay wrote.

For now, at least, Watson is still a Texan. We’ll see how long that lasts though as the offseason progresses.