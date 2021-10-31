Report: Deshaun Watson Has Not Spoken With Any Teams

Talk of a deal for Deshaun Watson has consumed the rumor mill for the last few days as the NFL’s trade deadline continues to creep closer. But apparently the Houston Texans quarterback has yet to meet with any prospective teams.

According to Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk, Watson reportedly hasn’t sat down with the clubs that have expressed interest in him. That includes the Miami Dolphins, who are widely considered to be the frontrunners to strike a deal with the Texans for the Pro Bowl quarterback.

FOX Sports reporter Jay Glazer added that Houston actually refused to give the Carolina Panthers, another team involved in the Watson sweepstakes, permission to speak to the 26-year-old earlier this week.

Speaking with Watson would seemingly be a pre-requisite for any team that’s interested in trading for him, considering he faces over 20 allegations of sexual misconduct. He’s also in the midst of a legal situation related to those allegations that’s slowed in recent weeks and doesn’t appear to be headed for a resolution anytime soon.

On top of all of that, Watson could face discipline from the league, which could sideline him from potential games. NFL commissioner Roger Goodell hasn’t revealed if his office plans to step in and keep the quarterback out at all, but it’s certainly a possibility with his legal situation still outstanding.

Deshaun Watson has not yet met with the Dolphins or any other team; would Miami pull the trigger without sitting down with him first? https://t.co/8OTZwfLXJv — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) October 31, 2021

Essentially, any team wanting to trade for Watson would almost have to speak to him before executing a deal. Considering that reportedly hasn’t happened, there’s some doubt that a trade will get done before the deadline this week.

Reports have indicated that the Dolphins are committed to getting a deal done, but haven’t been able to actually make the move with the Texans. Time will tell if the two organizations can figure something out, and if Miami is willing to take a risk in trading for Watson at this time.

Stay tuned for more on this developing saga ahead of the NFL’s trade deadline at 4 p.m. ET on Tuesday afternoon.