Report: Deshaun Watson Will Pay Fines Given To His Teammates

Earlier this week, several Houston Texans players found themselves in hot water with the NFL for something they did over the weekend.

According to ESPN reporter Sarah Barshop, several Texans players attended the grand opening of Deshaun Watson’s new restaurant franchise. The star quarterback is now a minority owner of Lefty’s, a cheesesteak franchise.

During the grand opening, several players were pictured without masks on – violating the league’s COVID-19 protocols. Those players who were caught in the pictures were fined for their violations.

Well, those players won’t have to worry about paying their respective fines. Why? Because Deshaun Watson will be footing the bill.

According to NFL insider Ian Rapoport, Watson paid for their fines and his own $7,500 fine from the league.

Deshaun Watson is an equity owner in Lefty's Cheesesteaks, and he just opened one in Houston. A few teammates showed up to support him and got fined for taking pictures without masks. Watson paid those and his fine for $7,500. https://t.co/9WNAFvicSc — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 24, 2020

It’s a classy gesture from Watson, especially considering their attendance at his event is what sparked the fines in the first place.

Don’t feel too bad for Watson, though. The star quarterback signed one of the richest contracts in NFL history ahead of the 2020 season.

Watson signed a four-year, $156 million contract that included a $27 million signing bonus.

The former Clemson star has been worth every penny of that contract so far this season. Although the Texans have struggled, Watson is competing at an MVP level.

He is second in the league with 4,134 passing yards and has thrown 27 touchdowns with six interceptions on the year.