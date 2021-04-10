There have been plenty of NFL insiders reporting on Deshaun Watson’s situation over the past few month. While that’ll certainly continue until these lawsuits are handled, there might be one less reporter on the case.

According to Defector, the Houston Chronicle has decided to part ways with NFL writer Aaron Wilson. Many people believe this move was made because of Wilson’s controversial remarks he made on WEEI Radio’s The Greg Hill Show.

Believe it or not, Wilson compared the women suing Watson to terrorists.

“In his case, you know, it’s kind of you don’t negotiate with terrorists,” Wilson said on The Greg Hill Show, via Defector. “People are demanding money, they’re asking for money. It kept escalating, it kept going up and up and up. You’re talking about more and more funds, I’m not going to say how much it got to, but my understanding is, you know, that there was an admission that, it was, you know, something, you know just that this was, you know, just a money grab.”

Defector is reporting that the Houston Chronicle held a meeting on Friday to inform its sports staff that Wilson is no longer a member of the team.

Wilson has been covering the Texans for several years, so he was considered the go-to reporter for the Houston Chronicle when all these allegations involving Watson came to light.

It’s unclear how the Houston Chronicle will go about covering Watson’s lawsuits, but it’s safe to say Wilson will no longer write lengthy features for the company.

Wilson hasn’t commented on his departure from the Houston Chronicle. That could happen at some point this weekend though.