David Culley was fired–seemingly unfairly–after one season with the Houston Texans, but at least he’s going to be paid handsomely for his troubles.

According to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, the Texans owe Culley $17 million over the next three years. Pelissero did not indicate whether that money is contingent on Culley not taking another job elsewhere.

By the sound of this report, the 66-year-old will pocket $22 million for only one season as a head coach.

The #Texans owe David Culley another $17 million over the next three years, per source. So Culley walks away with roughly $22 million for one season as Houston's head coach. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) January 13, 2022

Now, it should be noted we have conflicting reports on this. ESPN’s Adam Schefter says the Texans only guaranteed the first two years of Culley’s contract when they hired him last year.

When the Texans hired David Culley, they only guaranteed him two years of money; they knew there always was the real chance he would be one and done. As one league source texted about his one-year tenure, “I knew it when he was hired.” — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 13, 2022

Culley went 4-13 in his lone season with the Texans, but the record does not tell the full story. The Houston roster was essentially bereft of talent, and star quarterback Deshaun Watson missed the entire season due to his ongoing sexual misconduct lawsuits.

Culley was able to not only win four games, but keep Houston competitive in several others. Unfortunately, that wasn’t enough to earn him another season on the sideline.