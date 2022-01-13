The Spun

Report: How Much The Texans Owe David Culley

Texans head coach David Culley on the sideline.GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN - AUGUST 14: Head coach David Culley of the Houston Texans looks on before the preseason game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field on August 14, 2021 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images)

David Culley was fired–seemingly unfairly–after one season with the Houston Texans, but at least he’s going to be paid handsomely for his troubles.

According to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, the Texans owe Culley $17 million over the next three years. Pelissero did not indicate whether that money is contingent on Culley not taking another job elsewhere.

By the sound of this report, the 66-year-old will pocket $22 million for only one season as a head coach.

 

Now, it should be noted we have conflicting reports on this. ESPN’s Adam Schefter says the Texans only guaranteed the first two years of Culley’s contract when they hired him last year.

Culley went 4-13 in his lone season with the Texans, but the record does not tell the full story. The Houston roster was essentially bereft of talent, and star quarterback Deshaun Watson missed the entire season due to his ongoing sexual misconduct lawsuits.

Culley was able to not only win four games, but keep Houston competitive in several others. Unfortunately, that wasn’t enough to earn him another season on the sideline.

