Report: If Brian Flores Hire Could Impact Deshaun Watson

On Thursday afternoon, the Houston Texans fired head coach David Culley after a four-win season with arguably the worst roster in the league.

Culley never got a fair shot and the Texans are reportedly already lining up his replacement. According to multiple reports, former Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores is a “top candidate” for the job.

Flores was reportedly on board with the Dolphins trading for Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson. As such, fans started speculating that Houston hiring Flores would help the team keep its star quarterback.

However, Texans insider John McClain made it abundantly clear Watson won’t be taking another snap for the team.

“Deshaun Watson will NOT be taking another snap for the Texans. I’ve been writing and broadcasting that for 10 months,” McClain said in a report.

Deshaun Watson will NOT be taking another snap for the Texans. I've been writing and broadcasting that for 10 months. — John McClain (@McClain_on_NFL) January 13, 2022

Watson didn’t take a snap for the Texans during the 2021 season as he deals with lawsuits from over 20 different women. It’s unclear if those lawsuits will be wrapped up any time soon, leaving teams to wonder about his availability.

However, recent reports indicated the team was hoping to move on from Watson before the new league year kicks in.

Will Brian Flores take the Texans job if he knows Watson won’t be the team’s quarterback in 2022? And where will Watson land next?

Only time will tell.