Report: NFL Running Back Cut Following Sunday's Loss

HOUSTON, TX - JANUARY 09: A general view is seen during the third quarter of the AFC Wild Card Playoff game between the Houston Texans and the Kansas City Chiefs at NRG Stadium on January 9, 2016 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Thomas B. Shea/Getty Images)

Eno Benjamin will have to search for a new home in the NFL. According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the Texans are waiving the third-year running back this Tuesday.

The Cardinals waived Benjamin earlier this season. He was then claimed off waivers by the Texans.

In two games with the Texans, Benjamin had just three carries for one yard.

Benjamin had far more success with the Cardinals this season. In 10 games, the Arizona State product had 299 rushing yards, 184 receiving yards and two touchdowns.

When Benjamin was waived by the Cardinals, the Texans weren't the only team that tried to claim him. The Chiefs, Saints and Seahawks all submitted claims.

Perhaps we'll see these three teams pursue Benjamin for the second time this season.

At 23 years old, Benjamin has enough time to develop into an impact player. We'll find out on Wednesday if he was claimed by a new team.