Report: NFL Teams Leaving Voicemail Offers For Deshaun Watson

The Houston Texans have remained adamant that they won’t be trading star quarterback Deshaun Watson ahead of the 2021 season.

Watson, too, has maintained that he won’t be suiting up for the Texans when the 2021 season kicks off. According to a report from ESPN’s Dan Graziano, Watson spoke with new head coach David Culley and made it clear he still wants to be traded.

Both sides appear to be dug in. With the inactivity surrounding the situation in Houston, other NFL teams are reportedly getting antsy. NFL Network analyst Tom Pelissero reported teams are getting so desperate, they’re leaving voicemails for the Texans that detail potential trades.

“The Texans remain unwilling to discuss QB Deshaun Watson with other teams, some of whom have resorted to leaving voicemails with trade offers, per sources,” Pelissero said on Twitter. “Watson spoke briefly to coach David Culley recently, but the two still haven’t met in person. Houston not budging.”

It’s a bold move for teams to be putting themselves out there with messages that contain sensitive information. Ironically, these general managers could just text each other as well, rather than leaving voicemails.

Of course, perhaps the more personal touch of a voicemail is the preferred mode of conversation for GMs around the league.

Despite the advancements from teams around the NFL, the Texans aren’t budging.

Will Houston trade Deshaun Watson?