Report: Nothing Is Imminent With J.J. Watt’s Decision

Speculation about J.J Watt and his new team destination continues to rage on into late February, without much to show for it.

NFL writer John Clayton held the attention of the league on Wednesday when he named three teams that the three-time Defensive of Player seemed to be leaning towards. However, he later clarified his statement by telling fans that the Bills, Packers and Titans were just the favorites, not the finalists to land Watt. In reality, many teams have gotten involved and quite a few remain in the hunt.

As a result, it looks like Watt’s search for a new club is still far from finished. Another report from ESPN reporter Jeremy Fowler came out on Wednesday that confirmed as much, saying that “nothing is imminent” from the defensive lineman.

“Nothing is imminent with free agent J.J. Watt, who is in the process of narrowing his options for a new team, I’m told,” Fowler tweeted on Wednesday evening. “But he is making progress in that area. Plenty of teams have gotten involved.”

After a fiery start to the offseason, that saw a handful of franchise quarterbacks swap teams, transactions have cooled off. After the latest news, it looks like Watt won’t be the next piece to fall into place.

The defensive end and the Texans agreed to part ways earlier this offseason, marking the end of his time in Houston. After being drafted in the first round out of Wisconsin, he’d spent his entire career with the AFC South organization, making for drastic change with his release.

Although he’s seen his production dip over the last few years, Watt still had a strong 2020 season. He tallied 52 tackles, 14-tackles-for-loss and five sacks. Watt also managed to play in all 16 games for just the second time in the last five seasons.

Eventually the 31-year-old will find himself on a roster. When he does, that organization should consider itself extremely lucky.