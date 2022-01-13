Report: Offensive Coordinator Hire Emerging For Texans

The Houston Texans are looking for a new head coach, but reportedly have already made up their mind on who will be his offensive coordinator.

Houston fired head coach David Culley after one season today, dismissing offensive coordinator Tim Kelly as well. According to CBS Sports’ Jonathan Jones, the Texans plan to promote from within to fill Kelly’s role.

“Look for [Texans passing game coordinator & quarterbacks coach] Pep Hamilton to ultimately be the offensive coordinator of the Houston Texans under the next head coach, per source,” Jones tweeted.

To be clear, it’s not that Hamilton isn’t qualified for this role. He’s been an NFL assistant for a long time and was previously the offensive coordinator of the Indianapolis Colts from 2013-15.

What makes this report so weird is that you never see a team settle its offensive coordinator position before hiring a new head coach. Sometimes, head coaches choose to keep assistants from the previous staff, but they’re usually not told they have to have one of them in a coordinator spot.

Right now, the popular sentiment is that Texans GM Nick Caserio will tab one of his Patriots’ connections–possibly Brian Flores or Jerod Mayo–to be the new head coach in Houston. Whoever Caserio picks, it looks like Hamilton will be running the offense for them.