The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Report: Patriots Assistant ‘Leading Candidate’ For Texans

A closeup of a Houston Texans helmet during an NFL game.HOUSTON, TX - NOVEMBER 26: A view of the helmet sticker honoring Robert C. McNair, the late owner of the Houston Texans, is shown prior to the game against the Tennessee Titans at NRG Stadium on November 26, 2018 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images)

Earlier Thursday afternoon, the Houston Texans finally made a decision on head coach David Culley.

After just one season in charge of the team, the Texans decided it was time to move on from Culley as head coach. With arguably the worst roster in the league, he managed to lead the team to a four-win season.

Unfortunately, that wasn’t enough to save his job. After deciding to move on from Culley, the Texans reportedly already have several coaches lined up as potential replacements.

According to a report from NFL insider Adam Schefter, a New England Patriots assistant coach is a “leading candidate” to be the Texans coach. No, it’s not offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels.

It’s linebackers coach Jerod Mayo.

“Patriots’ LB coach Jerod Mayo is expected to emerge as a leading candidate for the Houston Texans’ HC job, per sources.

Mayo has been one of the fastest-rising assistant coaches in the business. Following the 2020 season, severals teams reportedly considered him for their head coaching vacancies.

It’s no surprise, then that the Texans are interested in him as their head coach. General manager Nick Caserio knows Mayo well from their time in New England together also.

The 35-year-old former first round pick will be a head coach sooner or later. Will it be the Texans that gives him that opportunity?

About Andrew McCarty

Andrew McCarty is a writer for The Spun.