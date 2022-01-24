Report: Telling Details Emerge From Deshaun Watson Situation

It sounds like Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson and former Dolphins head coach Brian Flores have not spoken.

There have always been rumors about how Watson and Flores want to be with the same team, but Jordan Schultz is now reporting that they haven’t spoken and do not have each other’s phone numbers.

After intense digging into the Coach Flores and Deshaun Watson situations, sources close to the situation say Flores and Watson have had no contact. Flores and Watson don’t have each other’s phone numbers. — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) January 24, 2022

Watson sat out the entire 2021-22 season as he’s being accused of sexual assault by 22 different women.

Flores has been a strong head-coaching candidate for numerous teams, including the Texans. However, general manager Nick Caserio said last week that even if Flores was hired, it’s still unlikely that Watson would be brought back.

Caserio also said that when the time comes, they’ll still have to make a decision that makes the most sense for everyone.

“I think we have to be open-minded and just take the information and process it and ultimately make the decision that we feel makes the most sense for everybody involved, whatever that looks like,” Caserio said.

The decision could be coming soon since a grand jury’s probe into Watson should be finishing up towards the end of the month.