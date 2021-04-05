Former New York Jets quarterback Sam Darnold has been traded to the Carolina Panthers, which pretty much tells us everything we need to know about the Deshaun Watson trade market.

Just a month ago, Watson was the hottest name in the NFL. He had previously expressed his desire to get out of Houston, but the Texans weren’t willing to deal him just yet. Regardless, plenty of teams were in the potential sweepstakes – the Panthers being one of them.

Fast forward to now, the Watson trade market has dried up. The 25-year-old is facing massive legal trouble. Teams are now steering clear of him because of it.

The Panthers were the team with the strongest interest in Watson and a potential blockbuster trade, according to NFL reporter Benjamin Albright. Carolina’s trade for Darnold tells us teams are no longer interested in trying to acquire Watson at the moment, which isn’t a surprise.

“Panthers were team that had the strongest interest in Deshaun Watson,” Albright said on Monday, via Twitter. “With legal situation everyone has largely pulled out. Move allows Carolina add to the QB room without taking them out of it if Watson found innocent and comes available in 2022.”

This also points to the possibility Deshaun Watson’s legal matters won’t get resolved until after this season. We’ll have to wait and see.

The Panthers, meanwhile, found their new quarterback. Sam Darnold will have a much better surrounding cast to work with in Carolina, compared to that of what he worked with in New York.

The Jets now appear to be fully committed to taking a quarterback with the No. 2 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.