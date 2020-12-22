The Spun

Report: Texans Fine Players Who Attended Restaurant Opening

Deshaun Watson calls signals for the Texans.HOUSTON, TX - OCTOBER 07: Quarterback Deshaun Watson #4 of the Houston Texans signals at the line of scrimmage in the second quarter against the Dallas Cowboys at NRG Stadium on October 7, 2018 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images)

The NFL recently put in place strict COVID-19 protocols to limit the spread of the virus for the rest of the season. Since multiple players on the Houston Texans violated league protocols, they’ve been fined by the team.

According to ESPN reporter Sarah Barshop, the Texans fined players who attended the grand opening of Deshaun Watson’s new restaurant franchise. He is now a minority owner of Lefty’s, a cheesesteak franchise.

At least six players on the Texans showed up to the grand opening of Watson’s new franchise on Dec. 15, which includes Brandin Cooks, David Johnson and Laremy Tunsil. The NFL’s protocols prohibit gatherings of more than three players outside the team headquarters.

Barshop is reporting that at least one player involved was fine $5,000 by the team. As for Watson, his fine was a bit larger since he hosted the event.

Watson recently commented on the opening of his Lefty’s franchise. During his media session, he said the event followed NFL protocols.

“I mean, we had the masks,” Watson said, via ESPN. “We did everything that we were supposed to do. Six feet from different people. It was a restaurant opening. It wasn’t really an event. It was a grand opening of my restaurant.”

The NFL is currently investigating this matter.


