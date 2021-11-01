The Spun

Report: Texans Had 1 Reason For Upping Price On Deshaun Watson

Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson warms up.HOUSTON, TEXAS - JANUARY 03: Deshaun Watson #4 of the Houston Texans in action against the Tennessee Titans during a game at NRG Stadium on January 03, 2021 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

Just last week, the Houston Texans and the Miami Dolphins were reportedly close to striking a deal for Pro Bowl quarterback Deshaun Watson. Fast forward to this Monday, less than 24 hours away from the trade deadline, and no trade has taken place.

So, what happened?

A report over the weekend from Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk indicates that the Texans recently raised the asking price for Watson. The Dolphins, although willing to give up a sizable package for the three-time Pro Bowler, balked at the move by Houston because Watson still has 22 civil lawsuits outstanding against him stemming from allegations of sexual misconduct.

However, the Texans had one major reason for upping the price on their quarterback. According to Florio, leadership in Houston “caught wind of the growing possibility” that the 22 lawsuits would be settled in the near future.

No settlements have been made in any of the 22 civil lawsuits involving Watson at this time. He also still faces 10 pending criminal complaints, which will remain until a grand jury decides whether or not to charge him.

The Dolphins clearly don’t want to offer too much for Watson if his both of his legal situations remain in flux, leading to a disconnect with the Texans. Since Houston increased its asking price, the negotiations have remained at a standstill.

Both clubs are running out of time to come to terms on a deal involving Watson. With the Tuesday trade deadline at 4 p.m. ET, the Dolphins and Texans will need to execute a trade quickly.

If they don’t, Watson will remain in Houston, where he’s been inactive for all eight games this year. Miami will be left with Tua Tagovailoa under center after a 1-7 start to the season.

Stay tuned for the next 24 hours to see if the two teams can strike a deal.

