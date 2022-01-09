Report: Texans Have ‘Top Candidate’ If David Culley Is Fired

Houston Texans head coach David Culley could be one-and-done after this season. But if that is the case, there’s a top candidate the team may have their eyes on.

According to FOX NFL insider Jay Glazer via Aaron Wilson of Texans Daily, New England Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels could emerge as their prime target as a new head coach. McDaniels has served in the role since 2012. He has two years of head coaching experience with the Denver Broncos.

The Patriots would have extension connections to McDaniels in their front office. Team VP Jack Easterby and general manager Nick Caserio both worked with McDaniels in New England before joining the Texans. McDaniels’ brother Ben is already on the Texans’ coaching staff.

Given the incredible work McDaniels has done with rookie quarterback Mac Jones this year, he might be the ideal candidate to help the Texans navigate their current QB woes. But there may be a holdup on everything.

The coaching firing carousel began this AM w the firing of Vic Fangio. It’s just the start. Here is my coaching forecast and what you need to know of who’s safe, on the hot seat and still in flux as well as an extensive guide to candidates to fill those jobs. pic.twitter.com/4QRxArTTz5 — Jay Glazer (@JayGlazer) January 9, 2022

Josh McDaniels is widely seen as the heir-apparent to Bill Belichick in New England.

In 2018, he had an agreement in place to be the head coach of the Indianapolis Colts. But he ultimately reneged on the deal in order to return to New England.

It’s hard to imagine McDaniels leaving the cozy role of Belichick’s right-hand man for the chaos of Houston. But maybe he’ll get the chance to have his cake and eat it too.

Will Josh McDaniels be the next head coach of the Houston Texans?