Report: Texans’ Plans For Backup Quarterback Revealed

The Houston Texans are set to start rookie Davis Mills at quarterback on Thursday night after Tyrod Taylor suffered a hamstring injury that will keep him out several weeks.

With Mills getting bumped up to first string, the Texans had a decision to make about their backup QB spot. The team had already confirmed Deshaun Watson wouldn’t play in Week 3, so he was out of the running.

According to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, Houston has found a solution. The Texans are expected to promote Jeff Driskel from their practice squad to serve as Mills’ backup this week.

Driskel has appeared in 15 games and made nine starts over the last three seasons with the Bengals, Lions and Broncos. In his career, he’s thrown for 2,210 yards, 13 touchdowns and eight interceptions.

Obviously, the Texans went into this year hoping their quarterback depth wouldn’t be tested this early in the season. Watson is technically still a member of the organization, but he’s been kept away from his teammates as he deals with ongoing legal troubles regarding alleged sexual misconduct.

Taylor was signed in the offseason, but can not shake his unfortunate injury history. That leaves Mills, a third-round pick out of Stanford, making his first career start this week.

Mills went 8-of-18 for 101 yards, one touchdown and one interception in relief of Taylor last Sunday. The Texans will take on the Carolina Panthers Thursday night.