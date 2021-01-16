Report: Texans QB Deshaun Watson “Just Wants Out” Of Houston

Star quarterback Deshaun Watson might not be with the Houston Texans for much longer if the latest reports are true.

Last week, ESPN’s Chris Mortensen reported Houston told Watson he would be involved in the general manager and coaching searches. The team went on to hire former Patriots assistant Nick Caserio – apparently without telling Watson.

Of course, that didn’t sit well with Watson, who Mortensen reported was open to a trade. Well, a new report further delivered on the narrative that Watson no longer wants to be part of the organization.

According to a report from Greg Bishop and Jenny Ventras of SI.com, Watson “wants out.”

From the report:

On Tuesday, Johnson, the lone member of the franchise’s Ring of Honor, posted on Twitter that Watson should stand his ground, writing that “nothing good has happened” since Easterby’s hire. When Watson saw the tweet, the first for a person of Johnson’s significance to name Easterby directly, he laughed. Asked why he might find a tweet that heavy in sentiment funny, one of the people close to Watson says, “He just wants out.”

Watson himself remained quiet as he stayed away on vacation. However, the star quarterback made his return to social media yesterday afternoon and it was not a good sign for the Texans.

“I was on 2 then I took it to 10,” he said on Twitter.

So what does he mean? Well, last week ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported Watson was much angrier with the Texans following the GM search than he was when the team traded star wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins.

“Also worth noting: One source said this week that, after Houston traded Pro Bowl wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins last off-season, Deshaun Watson’s anger level was ‘a 2….This time, it’s a 10,'” Schefter said.

Three different reporters are all saying the same thing: Deshaun Watson is unhappy.

Whether or not that will lead to a trade remains to be seen. However, it’s clear things aren’t going well in Houston.