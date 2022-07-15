Report: Texans Reach Settlement With Deshaun Watson Accusers

HOUSTON, TEXAS - JANUARY 03: Deshaun Watson #4 of the Houston Texans reacts to a touchdown during the second half of a game against the Tennessee Titans at NRG Stadium on January 03, 2021 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

The Houston Texans have negotiated settlement agreements with 30 women who have accused Deshaun Watson of sexual misconduct.

Tony Buzbee, the attorney representing Watson's accusers, released a statement on the Texans' decision.

“I will have no further comment on the allegations or the Texans’ role, other than to say that there is a marked contrast in the way in which the Texans addressed these allegations, and the way in which Watson’s team has done so,” Buzbee said. “As previously reported, only one of the 30 women who made allegations against the Texans filed a formal lawsuit. That particular lawsuit will be dismissed with prejudice as soon as the appropriate settlement paperwork is complete.”

It's worth noting that Watson faced 24 lawsuits at one point. Judging by the number of settlements that Houston negotiated this Friday, it's possible that additional women could take future action against Watson. On the flip side, they may have decided not to pursue that route.

A previous lawsuit claimed that Houston knew about the allegations against Watson, but the team ultimately turned a blind eye.

With these settlement agreements expected to be finalized, the focus shifts back over to the four pending cases against Watson.

Watson has denied any wrongdoing when it comes to these sexual misconduct allegations. He could still be suspended before the start of the 2022 season though.