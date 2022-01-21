Report: Texans “Really Want” To Hire 1 Candidate As Head Coach

The Houston Texans were the last team to fire their head coach this year, axing David Culley last Thursday after just one season. But it appears that they’ve quickly settled on their preferred replacement.

According to ProFootballTalk, there’s a belief that the Texans really want to hire free agent quarterback Josh McCown. The Texans interviewed McCown for their vacant head coaching job earlier this week, as well as last season.

But PFT is reporting that the Texans need another team to legitimize the pick first. PFT said that the Texans want to wait for another team to interview McCown, this way it doesn’t look like they’ve gone too far outside the box.

McCown built a reputation during his long NFL career for mentoring younger quarterbacks. He served as a backup in Houston in 2020.

But McCown has no coaching experience in either the NFL or college. He currently serves as an assistant coach at Rusk High School in Texas, where his sons play.

So to suggest that hiring Josh McCown would be “outside the box” would be a pretty big understatement.

The Houston Texans really seem to be marching to the beat of their own drum right now. Unfortunately, that doesn’t seem to be paying dividends for them.

The Texans are 8-25 over the past two seasons and have rarely looked like they’re on the right track.

Unconventional coaching hires have worked out in the past – and for dysfunctional franchises too. But with the way things have been going in Houston lately, it’s hard to see how the inexperienced Josh McCown is the long-term answer.

What do you think about this report on the Texans and McCown?