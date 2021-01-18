Report: Texans Showing ‘No Desire’ To Trade Deshaun Watson

It’s no secret Deshaun Watson wants out of Houston, but the Texans reportedly have “no desire” to trade him right now (as they shouldn’t).

Watson has made his intentions clear this month. If it were up to him, he’d be out of Houston today. The organization has failed its franchise quarterback in the worst way possible.

There’s a small glimmer of hope the Texans can salvage the situation though. Hiring the right head coach is priority No. 1 at the moment. Involving Watson in the process is essential.

At the moment, the Texans have “no desire” to trade Watson, per NFL insider Ian Rapoport. This is expected, but it doesn’t mean a trade is off the table.

From NFL Now: Teams have been inquiring about #Texans QB Deshaun Watson, despite the team showing no desire to trade him as of now. pic.twitter.com/yhuvoC35Pg — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 18, 2021

Of course the Texans want to keep Deshaun Watson, but they don’t have much leverage.

Watson can do as he pleases in regards to the 2021 season. If he tells the Texans he won’t play, a trade may be imminent. Houston might as well get what it can for Watson if that time comes.

Right now, Houston’s best plan of action may be to just wait it out. Tensions are high, but remaining patient with Watson could be a path to salvaging the situation. The Texans may also want to take their time with hiring a head coach to let the steam die down.

If it were up to Houston, it’d keep Watson for the long run. But the superstar quarterback clearly has other plans in mind.