Report: Texans’ Situation With Deshaun Watson Is Getting Uglier

While the Russell Wilson situation might have been overblown, it doesn’t look like the issues between Deshaun Watson and the Houston Texans are getting resolved any time soon.

According to Ben Volin of the Boston Globe, the Houston Texans are showing “little interest” in trading their three-time Pro Bowl QB. Per the report, that has made Watson and his camp “all the more frustrated.”

Last week it was reported that Watson met with new head coach David Culley. But despite that meeting, Watson has reportedly stated that he has “no intention of playing for the Texans again.”

To that end, Watson is reportedly willing to sit out until the Texans move him. That could cost him upwards of $14 million, paying back part of his signing bonus, and tolling a year on his contract.

The frustration from Watson’s camp is obvious. His temper tantrums are only going to get louder and louder https://t.co/AW9eDK0hb6 — Ben Volin (@BenVolin) February 25, 2021

Deshaun Watson led the NFL in passing yards this past year despite going 4-12 with the Texans.

After the season, the team hired Nick Caserio as their GM reportedly without consulting Watson – breaking a promise the team had made him. That triggered the start of the litany of rumors about his future with the team.

The Houston Texans are adamant about not trading their Pro Bowl quarterback, while Watson has no intentions of returning to the team. Someone is going to have to budge from that position sooner or later.

Which side will give up first?