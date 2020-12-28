Report: There’s 1 Favorite For The Houston Texans Job

The Houston Texans are one of several NFL teams already in the market for a new head coach. There’s one report saying they may have a front-runner for the position.

Despite Houston’s salary cap issues and lack of future draft capital, the Texans head coaching job is attractive for one major reason: Deshaun Watson. The star quarterback is locked in for the long haul and is one of the best building blocks in the NFL.

Given Watson’s status, it is not a surprise that the Texans would target an offensive-minded head coach. According to NFL insider Benjamin Allbright, Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy might be the leader in the clubhouse.

On a recent edition of Pro Football Weekly, Allbright shared that he thinks Bieniemy is the favorite for Houston.

“Currently, I think the head coach favorite for [the] Texans is Eric Bieniemy, despite most other teams in the league not being interested,” Allbright said. “Houston is doing background on him.”

It should also be noted that the Texans confirmed they met with former Indianapolis Colts and Detroit Lions head coach Jim Caldwell about their head coaching vacancy. Caldwell is another coach who fits the mold of having an extensive background on the offensive side of the ball.

The Texans have met with Jim Caldwell to interview for the Head Coach role. — Houston Texans (@HoustonTexans) December 21, 2020

Of course, Houston probably isn’t the only team interested in Bieniemy. He’ll likely draw interview requests from elsewhere.

Then again, if the Texans are serious about hiring him, Bieniemy might jump at the chance to work with Watson before any other teams can get involved.