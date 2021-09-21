Report: Timeline Revealed For Tyrod Taylor’s Injury

The Houston Texans situation at quarterback grew even murkier over the weekend when starter Tyrod Taylor left the team’s game against the Cleveland Browns with a hamstring injury. Rookie Davis Mills took over under center and Houston fell on the road 31-21.

Texans head coach David Culley called Taylor “day-to-day” when meeting with the media on Monday, but a new report indicates that he could be out for much longer.

According to John McClain of the Houston Chronicle, the 32-year-old quarterback could miss up to four weeks with his hamstring injury. During that span, the Texans will play the Panthers at home this Thursday before a road game against the Bills, a home meeting with the Patriots, and a Week 6 match-up with the Colts.

If that reported timeline holds true, Taylor would be eligible to land on injured reserve and return in three weeks. However, the Texans would then be guaranteed to be without their starter for the next few games.

While Taylor recovers, the Texans will be left to pick up the pieces at the position. Mills is expected to handle the starting duties for the time being and it’s likely that Jeff Driskel will be elevated to the active roster from the practice squad to be the rookie’s back-up.

Culley maintained that the Texans won’t activate Deshaun Watson for Thursday’s game against the Panthers, despite the team’s dearth at quarterback. The three-time Pro Bowler has stayed put on Houston’s active roster amidst allegations of sexual misconduct and there’s no indication that he’ll be available to play anytime soon.

The Texans already faced an uphill battle with a first-year head coach and a below-average roster, so losing Taylor adds another complication to the list. Culley will have to get creative with a rookie quarterback at the helm when Houston welcomes Carolina to town on Thursday night.