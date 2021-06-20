Report: Update On NFL’s Deshaun Watson Investigation

In the several months since the allegations of misconduct against Houston Texans QB Deshaun Watson first emerged, the NFL has been investigating him for possible violations of the personal conduct policy.

But with no announcements from the league in terms of their progress, Watson’s lawyer has given his own update. Per Courtney Zubowski of Click2Houston, attorney Rusty Hardin has stated that the NFL has not yet interviewed Watson as part of their investigation.

By contrast, attorney Tony Buzbee, who is representing the women currently suing Watson, said that the NFL has interviewed several of his clients.

The NFL is unlikely to make any decision on Watson before meeting him. If they haven’t even spoken to him this late in the offseason, it seems unlikely that a decision will come before training camp.

But the NFL aren’t the only ones investigating Deshaun Watson for the allegations against him. The Houston Police Department has said that they are investigating the case as well.

While the NFL doesn’t have to wait until after a criminal or civil investigation concludes to reach a decision, they can avoid a lot of future headaches by waiting.

That probably won’t sit well with Texans fans, who definitely don’t want this hanging over the head of their franchise.

The saying goes that “No news is good news,” but in this case, it’s only making everyone more nervous about what may happen later.