Report: When Deshaun Watson Will Be Deposed In Legal Case

Those wondering what the future holds for Deshaun Watson might be waiting for quite a while.

Watson is facing lawsuits from 22 women who alleged the Houston Texans quarterback sexually assaulted them. On Tuesday afternoon, the NFL world learned just how long it will take for Watson to be deposed in the case.

According to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, the case against Watson has entered into discovery. Fowler suggested the case could “play out well into the 2021 regular season, with depositions set to begin in September.”

The 22 women will be deposed first, which means it will be a lengthy wait for Watson. According to Fowler, the Texans quarterback won’t be deposed before Feb. 22, 2022.

Watson case: Still no settlement talks, discovery phase has begun QB won't be deposed until early '22. Attorney has had no recent contact with Texans and believes Watson hasn't either. https://t.co/Y6es8IqTwH — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) May 25, 2021

Earlier this week, NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero revealed that Watson won’t be taking part in OTAs.

“Deshaun Watson won’t attend OTAs and still wants to be traded, per sources. Watson has denied wrongdoing related to recent lawsuits, which have slowed the process of sorting out his future. But his position hasn’t changed: Watson wants out of Houston,” he reported on Monday afternoon.

It’s unclear if Watson will play during the 2021 season, though he still seems intent on being traded. Jeremy Fowler reported several teams are still “monitoring the situation in case there’s clarity down the line and a potential trade would make sense.”

Will Deshaun Watson see the field in 2021?