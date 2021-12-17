Report: When Grand Jury Probe Into Deshaun Watson Will Conclude

A grand jury’s probe into Deshaun Watson looks to be finishing up in the near future.

Per Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio, it sounds like the probe should be done at the end of January.

It’s unknown if there will be felony charges (its certainly possible), the warrant suggests that authorities are considering charges of indecent assault.

Watson hasn’t played at all this season as he’s been accused of sexual assault by 22 women.

Per a source with knowledge of the situation, it’s currently believed that the grand jury’s work will be concluded by the end of January. Although the possibility of felony charges looms, Nicole Hensley of the Houston Chronicle points out that the warrants suggest that authorities are considering charges of indecent assault, which is a misdemeanor.

The NFL issued a small statement on this investigation and said, “The matter remains under review of the personal conduct policy.”

Authorities also served search warrants to review Watson’s behavior on social media, per Nicole Hensley of the Houston Chronicle. They were signed by a judge in October to collect data from his Instagram and Cash App.

Watson made it clear he wants to be traded by the Texans. However, the looming investigation and potential punishment makes that difficult.