Report Names 2 Finalists For Houston Texans Coaching Job

The belief around the NFL is that there are three finalists for the Houston Texans‘ head coaching vacancy – former Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores, Philadelphia Eagles defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon, and former NFL quarterback Josh McCown. The latest update, however, makes it seem like it’s just a two-man race.

When asked on Twitter who he believes the Texans will hire, NFL insider Benjamin Allbright replied: “Gannon or McCown.”

It’s unclear if Flores’ situation is a bit tricky because he filed a class-action lawsuit against the league. That being said, he easily has the best résumé out of the three finalists.

Gannon and McCown could become impressive head coaches, but we’re not sure what they’re made of. Flores, meanwhile, is coming off back-to-bak winning seasons with the Dolphins.

Of course, it’s possible that Flores misses out on a coaching gig this offseason because of his lawsuit against the NFL. He acknowledged that possibility earlier this week.

“In making the decision to file the class action complaint today, I understand that I may be risking coaching the game that I love and that has done so much for my family and me,” Flores wrote, via ESPN. “My sincere hope is that by standing up against systemic racism in the NFL, others will join me to ensure that positive change is made for generations to come.”

Only time will tell if Flores has a legit opportunity to become the next head coach of the Texans.